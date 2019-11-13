Start your holiday shopping this weekend with Bitter Creek Boutique!

Mark your calendars for the Bitter Creek Boutique ‘Holiday Gift & Craft Boutique’ taking place this weekend at the Freight Station, 603 S Main in Downtown Rock Springs!

Enjoy two days of holiday shopping with a variety of items from local crafters and merchants.

The preferred shopping day is Friday, November 15 from 4 pm to 7 pm. Admission is $3.

The free shopping day is Saturday, November 16 from 10 am to 3 pm. Strollers are welcome on Saturday only.

For more information visit the Bitter Creek Boutique Facebook page here.

