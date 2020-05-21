Stop smoking with Southwest Counseling Service

We know that individuals who use tobacco are at a higher risk for COVID-19. We want to help those individuals quit and provide them with free Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) while they enroll with the WYO Quitline. Supplies are limited and this program is subject to change pending changes with Southwest Counseling Service operations.

Please schedule a time at Southwest Counseling Service to pick up at 307-352-6677.

