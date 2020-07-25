Rock Springs, Wyoming – The 2020 Sweetwater and Daggett County Fair starts Monday, July 27, and will run through August 1. 4-H and FFA youth from all over Sweetwater and Daggett County will be showcasing and competing throughout the week. Monday’s events will take place in the Exhibit Hall, but you can catch the rest of the action in the Indoor Arena. The Sweetwater and Daggett County Fair will feature 4-H and FFA participants, including those participating in static, small animals, horses, and livestock. 4-H shooting sports have already finished their county competitions.

The Sweetwater and Daggett County Fair is a free event and the Complex Board and Staff encourage everyone in the community to come out and safely support our local youth participants. Larry Lloyd, Executive Director stated, “These young people have put a tremendous amount of effort into their projects over several months. Community members can enjoy the dog show, horse events, livestock shows and more.”

The Fair will culminate with the Annual Youth Livestock Auction on Saturday, August 1 at 2 pm in the Indoor Arena. New in 2020 is an option to participate in the auction online. Buyers who are unable to attend or are apprehensive because of health concerns are encouraged to participate virtually at www.mmauctions.online. Additional instructions and information on the auction can be found at https://www.sweetwaterevents.com/p/wbs/auction. Lloyd explained, “Our staff, 4-H and FFA have worked to find solutions during this unique time and we are excited to be able to support our local youth with the live auction and still offer an online option to our community.”

The Sweetwater & Daggett County Fair is sponsored by Simplot, Western Engineers & Geologists, Dominion Energy, Kelly’s Convenience Centers, Murdoch’s, First Bank, Premier Bone & Joint and Solvay Chemicals. For more information about the Sweetwater & Daggett County Fair or for families wanting to reserve RV spaces for the week, please go to www.SweewaterEvents.com.

