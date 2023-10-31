Sweetwater County Prevention Coalition to host 3rd annual International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day Event

International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day Event

Time: 11 am-1 pm

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Location: Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs, WY

If you have lost someone to suicide or would like to support those who have, join us for Sweetwater County’s 3rd annual International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day event.

Losing someone to suicide is one of the most difficult things a person could go through. For every death by suicide, there are an average of six people, otherwise known as survivors of suicide loss, who care deeply for the person lost and must begin a long and complicated journey of grief.

Suicide bereavement grief is different from other types of bereavement. Due to the stigma and myths surrounding suicide, survivors of suicide loss may not get the same emotional support as those who lose loved ones to other types of death, like accidents or illnesses. Survivors of suicide loss often feel isolated, take much longer to process their grief, and may not seek out help or support when they need it most. In fact, those who lose a loved one to suicide are 4-10 times more likely to die by suicide themselves.

That is why we host the International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day event each year. Those who have lost a loved one to suicide can find strength and healing among a community of fellow survivors and other supportive individuals. If you need this support, or you would like to show your solidarity with those who have experienced such losses, please attend.

We will provide food and beverages, screen a documentary from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and give time and space for discussions with counselors and other loss survivors present at the event.

This year, we will also be inviting loss survivors to participate in a focus group about how to improve resources and outreach to survivors of suicide loss within Sweetwater County through our LOSS, or Local Outreach to Survivors of Suicide team initiative. Those who would like to provide input or volunteer on the team will have the chance to discuss those opportunities.

To register for the event, visit our Facebook post (registration is not required for attendance): (3) International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day | Facebook

For more information on the International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day event, click this link: https://www.broadwayrs.com/2023/11/18/158520/international-survivors-of-suicide-loss-day/

To learn more about the Sweetwater County LOSS Team, visit our website: https://sweetwaterprevention.wixsite.com/sweetwatercountyloss

