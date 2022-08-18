Sweetwater County Roller Derby BBQ Fundraiser on Saturday, August 20

Tick, tick, boom! The Bittersweet Bombshells are hosting a BBQ Fundraiser this Saturday, August 20th at American Legion Archie Hay Post 24.

Sweetwater County’s Roller Derby rock stars have put together a fun-filled, family-friendly afternoon to raise money for both their sports team and the American Legion; proceeds will be split between both organizations.

The event is from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and features entertainment by comedian Mike Cheatwood and local musician Steve Davis. The cost is $10 for both food and entertainment or just $5 for entertainment only.

Raffle baskets will be available, with items such as a grill, family game night package, kids’ toys, and more. There will also be yard games and a bake sale, giving the public plenty of opportunity to support both the Sweetwater County Roller Derby and the American Legion Post 24.

American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 is located at 551 Broadway Street in Rock Springs. For more information, follow the Bittersweet Bombshells Facebook page HERE, or visit www.bittersweetbombshells.com; you can also reach Post 24 HERE.

See you on Saturday!

