Sweetwater County School District #2 Kindergarten Roundup

Sweetwater County School District #2

NEW KINDERGARTEN STUDENTS ENROLLING FOR THE SCHOOL YEAR 2023/2024

2023/2024 Kindergarten Roundup – April 5, 2023

If your family is new to the District and if you have not already registered for the 23/24 school year, please visit at least one of your children’s schools, or contact a school by phone/email to receive a link to our online registration system or to make an in-person appointment.

See our website www.swcsd2.org (click on Menu then the Registration button) for school boundaries and school contact information.

Early registration will not only assist the District in determining seat counts but will help ensure the best chance for your child to attend their home school or have a voluntary transfer application approved due to class size restrictions.

*Important Kindergarten Information:

• Per Wyoming Statute 21-4-302 (b) Effective August 1st 2021 a pupil may register in kindergarten in the public school of this state in the year in which his fifth birthday falls on or before August 1, or September 15 if pursuant to an approved request under W.S. 21-3-110

• Per Wyoming Statute 21-3-110(a)(xxxviii). Effective August 1, 2021 “school districts must” Establish a process in policy to approve or deny requests made by a pupil’s parent or guardian based on the pupil’s kindergarten readiness assessment score to assess whether the pupil is sufficiently mature to be admitted to the applicable grade.

• Sweetwater School District #2 is asking all parents or guardians to register their child born on or before September 15, 2018. Schools will be using the information in these applications to contact the parent or guardian to set up a screening date to determine kindergarten readiness.

Registration does not guarantee enrollment approval for children born after August 1st. What to include in the registration process:

• Certified Birth Certificate (must be received prior to 8/16/23)

• Immunization Record (must be received prior to 8/16/23)

• Utility statement with proof of address

NOTE: New Students for Grades 1-12 may register at any time as well. Please contact your school for the online registration link.

