Sweetwater County School District #2: New Student Registration

Sweetwater County School District #2 NEW STUDENTS (Kindergarten through 12th Grade)

ENROLLING FOR THE SCHOOL YEAR 2022/2023

If your family is new to the District and if you have not already registered for the 22/23 school year, please visit at least one of your children’s schools, or email [email protected] to receive a link to our online registration system.

See our website www.swcsd2.org (click on Menu then the Registration button) for school boundaries and school contact information.

Early registration will not only assist the District in determining seat counts, but will help ensure the best chance for your child to attend their home school or have a voluntary transfer application approved due to class size restrictions.

What to include with the registration process:

– Certified Birth Certificate (KG’s must be received prior to 8/17/22)

– Immunization Record (KG’s must be received prior to 8/17/22)

– Utility statement with proof of address

Kindergarten (KG) only:

Schools will contact parent/guardian(s) to set up a screening date to determine kindergarten readiness.

Registration does not guarantee enrollment approval on children born after August 1, 2017.

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any, and all, comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)