Don’t miss the Sweetwater County School District No. 2 2023-2024 School Registration!

NEW STUDENTS (Kindergarten through 12th Grade):

If your family is new to the District or if you have not already registered for the 2023-2024 school year, please visit at least one of your children’s schools, or email [email protected] to receive a link to our online registration system.

See our website for school boundary and contact information: www.swcsd2.org

(click on Menu then the Registration button)

What to include in the registration process:

Certified Birth Certificate (KG’s must be received prior to 8/16/23)

Immunization Record (KG’s must be received prior to 8/16/23)

Utility Statement with proof of address

If these documents are not available during the online registration process, you will still be able to submit the application.

CURRENTLY ENROLLED STUDENTS (which includes new students that have already registered online for 2023-2024 prior to June 1st:

An online Registration Verification must be completed online via the Infinite Campus Portal. A Campus Portal Account is required to complete the registration process. This verification will open in mid-July 2022. Parents will be receiving an email (and text if allowed) from the District office with directions on how to complete this process prior to the window opening.

Elementary Schools: Grades K-5

Registration:

If you need assistance with the online registration system the school office will be open on the following dates:

August 2nd and 3rd

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

To check where your home school is located, please go to www.swcsd2.org, click on Menu, then the Registration button, School Boundaries/Maps.

Lincoln Middle School: Grades 6-8

Registration:

If you need assistance with the online registration system the school office will be open on the following dates:

August 2nd and 3rd

8:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Green River High School: Grades 9-12

Registration:

If you need assistance with the online registration system the school office will be open on the following dates:

Start-Up Day:

August 3rd – Parents/students may address school pictures, get their schedules, locker assignments, pay fees, purchase their yearbook, and locate classes

8:00 – 9:00 AM (Seniors)

9:00 – 10:00 AM (Juniors)

10:00 – 11:00 AM (Sophomores)

11:00 – 12:00 PM (Lunch)

12:00 – 1:30 PM (Freshmen A-L)

1:30 – 3:00 PM (Freshmen M-Z)

August 3rd – Freshmen Parent Night at 7:00 PM in the Auditorium.

Students planning to participate in any type of interscholastic athletics or cheerleading must have a physical prior to the first practice. (Policy JHCA – Physical Examinations of Students.)

Expedition Academy: Grades 10-12

Registration:

Parent / guardians, students must register online. Students will not be able to set up an interview date without being registered with the district. An “Infinite Campus” parent portal account is required to complete the registration process. The window for registration will open for online registration in mid-July 2022. Parents will be receiving an email and text (if allowed) from the District office with directions on how to complete this process right before it opens. You do not have to come onsite to make updates, but if needed you do have the opportunity of coming in to update through Chromebook Kiosk at EAHS on the following dates:

Seniors – August 1st from 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Juniors – August 2nd from 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Sophomores – August 3rd from 9:00 AM –2:00 PM

Students can review their schedules for the 22-23 school year on line though the parent/student portal after August 1st. If you have any questions please contact EAHS at 872-4800. Pictures will be on August 30th at 1:00 PM.

2023-2024 SCHOOL START AND DISMISSAL TIMES

Green River High School: 7:40 a.m. – 3:08 p.m.

Lincoln Middle School: 7:40 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Monroe Intermediate School: 8:45 a.m. – 3:25 p.m.

Harrison Elementary: 8:45 a.m. – 3:25 p.m.

Truman Elementary: 8:40 a.m. – 3:20 p.m.

Washington Elementary: 8:45 a.m. – 3:25 p.m.

Granger School: 7:50 a.m. – 2:50 p.m.

McKinnon School: 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Expedition Academy (Alternative H.S.): 8:00 a.m. – 3:07 p.m.

