Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism Announces 2023 Flaming Gorge Tour Dates and New Flaming Gorge Promotional Video

Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism is pleased to announce their summer 2023 Flaming Gorge Tour dates. Tours will begin Thursday, June 1st and run Thursdays and Saturdays through Saturday, September 16th.

Enjoy adventure with a local guide on a full-day bus tour of Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area. Tickets include transportation, guided-tour, lunch and breathtaking sights along southwest Wyoming’s designated All-American Road. Snacks and water are also provided throughout the trip. Travel comfortably in an air-conditioned motor coach with large windows and enjoy the spectacular views of Flaming Gorge Country. Tickets cost $68 per person.

The Flaming Gorge – Green River Basin Scenic Byway was designated as an All-American Road (AAR) in February 2021. One of only 37 All-American Roads in the USA. AAR is the highest level of designation and is reserved for byways that provide an experience that is so exceptional travelers would make a drive along the route the primary reason for their trip.

“We are excited to offer this to the community and to our visitors. Most attractions in the area are self-guided. The Flaming Gorge Tour will allow passengers to relax, enjoy, and leave the planning to us,” Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Chief Executive Officer Jenissa Meredith said.

The bus will depart at 8 a.m. from the Explore Rock Springs and Green River Visitor Center at 1641 Elk St. in Rock Springs and travel down U.S. Highway 191 and back up Highway 530, making many stops along the way. The bus will return to the visitor center at about 4:00 p.m. For a complete itinerary, tour schedule and tickets, go to ExploreWY.com/Flaming-Gorge-Tour. Tours are guided by local residents, Lucy Diggins-Wold and Dawn Dale. Tickets are available NOW, reserve your seats today!

Check out a video of the tour on Youtube or for mobile click here.

Private tours are also available for groups of 20 to 30 people. For more information call 307-382-2538 or visit ExploreWY.com/Flaming-Gorge-Tour.

