Don’t miss the Sweetwater, Daggett County Fair at the Sweetwater Events Complex

The 2020 Sweetwater and Daggett County Fair will run Monday, July 27, through Saturday, August 1, and will focus on youth 4-H and FFA.

A buyer’s barbeque will kick off the Annual Youth Livestock Auction on Saturday, August 1, at 2 p.m., in the Indoor Arena.

The Sweetwater and Daggett County Fair is a free event.

The kids have been staying dedicated, so come out and support the Sweetwater County 4-H youth, and bid on the livestock they have to offer.

Sweetwater Events Complex staff, working closely with Sweetwater County 4-H and Green River FFA, have worked together to adjust the schedule of events to allow participants a time and place to showcase their projects.

For more information, visit the Sweetwater County 4-H Facebook page.

View below for the tentative schedule:

