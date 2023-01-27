Sweetwater Local Market Starts TODAY through Sunday!

The first-ever Sweetwater Local Market starts TODAY!

HOURS:

Friday, Jan. 27: 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Saturday, Jan. 28: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Sunday, Jan. 29: 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM

The Sweetwater Local Market is being held from January 27-29, 2023 at the Sweetwater Events Complex. Featuring only local vendors from Sweetwater County, it will be the best way for you to support small businesses. Plan on coming out, support some of your favorite small businesses, and of course, check out everything there is to offer!

Attending this year are 31 vendors. Not sure who’s attending or what they are selling? Each vendor’s bio can be seen on Sweetwater Local Market’s Facebook page.

Those vendors include Shadow Mountain Furniture, Cowboy Jerky, First Choice Ford, Big Guy Tye-Dye, Barbell Nutrition, JuicePlus+, Fast Cars and Foster Kids, WelderBeast, Tumbleweed Mushrooms & Greens, Whiskey Goats Outdoor Co., Black Gold Jelly Company, Madi’s Tasty Creations, Arctic Sweets, Spa World, Lola B. Boutique, That Salsa Guy, Independent Norwex Consultant Danae Curtis, Cornman’s Kettle Corn LLC, Bookcliff Sales, Gifts by Dusty Medina, Slick Grafix -Airbrush Art by Tyrell, Rockin Rollin Rentals and Sales, Sinful by Jamie, Tip’s Kitchen, Scentsy Independent Consultant – Jenni Knezovich, Inland Anchor Woodworks, Shadow Mountain Water, Everyday Chalk- Chalk Couture Independent Consultant Erika Koshar, Apricot Lane Boutique, Native Sun LLC., Honey Badger Creations and more! A short bio of all vendors can be seen on their Facebook Page.

Want a chance to win AMAZING door prizes? You will receive a ticket at the door and can receive more when you shop at each booth! There will be a table full of fun items to win – all you have to do is put your ticket in a bucket for the drawing!

Admission is free to the public. Enjoy great door prizes, food trucks, unique gift ideas, and more while supporting local!

All money collected for vendor booths goes straight back into local advertisement.

Don’t miss this amazing event! Remember to shop local, buy local, and support your community!

