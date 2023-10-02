Sweetwater Memorial Hires New Hospitalist

Dr. Poundstone will join MHSC’s four Hospitalists

ROCK SPRINGS — There is no better feeling than helping a child recover from an illness, said May Poundstone, M.D., Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s new adult and pediatric hospitalist.

Poundstone recently joined hospitalists Dr. Alicia Gray and Dr. Ahmad Bashirimoghaddam, and pediatric hospitalists Dr. William Sarette and Dr. Janene Glyn.

“We are so excited to welcome Dr. Poundstone to our hospital family,” said MHSC CEO Irene Richardson. “She is very happy to be here and is looking forward to working with our staff and taking care of our patients here in Sweetwater County.”

Poundstone is happy to help.

“A hospital admission is difficult for children and parents,” Poundstone said. “I find it incredibly rewarding to provide medical treatment, care and comfort during such times.”

Poundstone was first introduced to medicine through a high school anatomy class and a summer job working for a surgeon in her hometown.

“I was immediately hooked,” she said. “Since then, my passion for medical care has continued. I pursued a path in both internal medicine and pediatrics during my training. I strive to provide outstanding health care for hospitalized individuals of all ages when they need it most.”

The variety and challenge of the medical field is one of the things she likes about her job. “Every workday looks different in the medical field,” Poundstone said.

She also likes the “team aspect” of hospital medicine. “Collaborating with other healthcare professionals in a hospital setting to provide quality patient care is one of the most fulfilling aspects of my work.”

She and her husband, General Surgeon Kyle Hoffman, M.D., have been in the area for only a short time, but it already feels like home.

“My husband and I love to travel,” Poundstone said. “After several visits, we found that the beauty and serenity of Wyoming kept pulling us back. Sweetwater County provides the perfect balance of smaller town living with numerous outdoor activities that we enjoy. I grew up in a small town called Wetumpka, Ala., and Rock Springs feels a lot like home.”

She, her husband and their dog, Birdie, have been enjoying their walks on White Mountain and look forward to doing more across Wyoming.

Poundstone completed an Internal Medicine-Pediatrics Residency Program and worked as an intern at the University of Alabama Medical Center in Birmingham, Ala. She received a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Alabama School of Medicine and received a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Science, graduating Summa Cum Laude, from Auburn University, Auburn, Ala.

