Tata Chemicals makes generous donation to support programs and services for children at the Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center

December 14, 2024 For the 7th year in a row, Tata Chemicals made a large donation to the Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center (SCCDC) to support the premiere developmentally appropriate services for children ages birth through five. A donation of $5,000.00 was made to the center in November of this year and will go directly to the programs that benefit children in Sweetwater County.

The SCCDC Preschool Program in both Rock Springs and Green River is in the planning phase of the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) accreditation, and funding from this donation will support the purchase of new curriculum materials needed to implement the 10 NAEYC Standards required for accreditation. Additionally, this donation will go towards devices and technology needed to expand the use of the center’s Language Acquisition through Motor Planning (LAMP) therapy system. The center will use a portion of the donation for iPads, apps, and other materials necessary to provide this service to the increasing number of students who need it.

The LAMP therapy system is a therapeutic approach using motor learning principles and a voice output communication aid to give non-verbal individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities a method to develop independent and spontaneous communication. Individuals using the LAMP approach learn to use words and build sentences to communicate their wants, needs, and ideas by selecting icons on a speech-generating device. The SCCDC has found this system to be incredibly effective for children receiving services at the center. By increasing a child’s ability to communicate, we are opening the door for children to express themselves, use their voice, and empower them to reach their fullest potential.

“The Sweetwater County CDC is pleased to receive this grant award and put it towards curriculum materials and LAMP devices to create a meaningful impact for the children and families of Sweetwater County, ” Lori Lucero, Executive Director, of Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center.

The center is also grateful for the donation from Tata Chemicals to support our NAEYC accreditation process. Accreditation indicates that the center provides high-quality education and is the gold standard for early childhood programs across the country. The CDC is in the process of purchasing materials and supplies that support the full implementation of all 10 NAEYC Standards; Relationships, Curriculum, Teaching, Assessment of Child Progress, Health, Staff Competencies, Preparation, and Support, Families, Community Relationships, Physical Environment, and Leadership and Management. "The Sweetwater County CDC is pleased to receive this grant award and put it towards curriculum materials and LAMP devices to create a meaningful impact for the children and families of Sweetwater County, " said Lori Lucero, Executive Director, of Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center. Niki McKenzie, Assistant Director, of Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center stated that "Since 2016, Tata Chemicals has been a donor to the SCCDC. The impact that they have had on the organization's ability to provide vitally important materials, supplies, technology, and other essential needs for our community's children is remarkable and it truly means the world to us. They are a great example of what it is to be a community partner." We believe this donation will support our students and their families in a big way and will have a significant impact on the SCCDC's early intervention efforts for children in Sweetwater County, Wyoming

The mission of the Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center is to improve the quality of life of all children and their families through an early childhood education program. The SCCDC provides free developmental screenings, multidisciplinary evaluations, and early childhood intervention and education to all children ages birth to five who reside within Sweetwater County. For more information go to cdckids.org

Pictured left to right (back row) are Niki McKenzie, Assistant Director, Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center, John Mulhall, CEO of Tata Chemicals North America, Bill McClure, VP of Human Resources, Tata Chemicals, Kristy Foster, Classroom Aide, Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center, Roger Hoops, VP Manufacturing/Plant Manager, Tata Chemicals, Lori Lucero, Executive Director, (front row) Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center, Farm Animals Students at the Green River CDC with Classroom Teacher, Jennifer Frost. In attendance but not pictured is David Young, Project Management Officer, Tata Chemicals.



Tata Chemicals Employees visited the Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center in Green River on December 11, 2023, to tour the facility and visit with staff.

