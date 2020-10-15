‘Thank You’ from the Smith Family

We are extremely grateful to the community for the love and support that you have shown in our time of need. The support from the community has been amazing and we are overwhelmed with gratitude!

We want to thank the dive team, Sheriffs department and rescue sonar boat, Sweetwater Medics, and all the people who donated their time to come help look for my husband and son.

Thank you to all of the people who have reached out and shown us so much love and support! A huge thank you to everyone involved in the auction, cards that were sent, and gifts that were received. I am overwhelmed with gratitude and love!

Chelsey Smith and Family

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any, and all, comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)