The 26th Annual Spring Home and Garden Show: April 22, 23 & 24, 2022

For a quarter of a century, Sweetwater County residents have welcomed and enjoyed the Spring Home and Garden Show – and this year is no different. The 26th Annual Spring Home and Garden Show will take place at the Sweetwater County Events Complex Friday through Sunday, April 22-24.

The show features local and regional businesses, crafters, artists, contractors and more, who offer products and services ranging from home improvement and décor to housewares, gardening, and everything in between. Many vendors showcase their products with samples, demonstrations, and giveaways – which makes the Spring Home Show a great place to kick off planning for those spring and summer projects this year.

The Spring Home Show is free to attend; hours are 3 pm to 9 pm on Friday, 10 am to 6 pm on Saturday, and 10 am to 3 pm on Sunday. Concessions this year will be provided by Cowboy Crepes.

The list of vendors for 2022 include:

307 Family Crafters, 307 Spartans, Apex Consulting and Contracting LLC, Artifact Artwork, Aspen Mountain Plumbing, Bath Fitter of Utah, Big Bamboo, Bookcliff Sales/Camp Chef, BPW Motor sports INC / Dune Dayz, Budget Blinds Southwest Wyoming, Chalk Couture with Everyday Chalk, Champion Services, Renewal by Andersen, Copper Roads Jewelry and Gifts, Cornman’s Kettle Corn LLC, CounterWise, Inc., Cowboy Crepes, Cowboy Curbing & Forever Lawn Western Wyoming, Cutco Cutlery, Dakota Labs, DaMar Enterprise, Grandma Sandino’s, Edie’s Art Creations, Enroll Wyoming, FINISH LINE UTAH LLC, Flipzles, Frosted Clover, Glittergore, Haden Construction, Inc., Happy Feet Sandy, Haus Of Vanity, High Country Products Inc, In the Gutter, Injury Prevention Resources, Joy Exteriors, ladyledluxury, Laura Jane Ratliff, Lularoe Taralyn Bird, M&E Sales, Mandy’s Chocolate Covered Strawberries, Mary Kay, Misty Morris, Mr. Appliance, Mt Red River Gifts LLC, Norwexing with Tina, Pain Wizard, LLC, Powers of Water, PolyPRO, Prairie Pella of Wyoming, Ray Lovato Recycling Center, Reflections In Metal, Rock Springs Shrine Club, Rockin’ Clean Cans, Rocky Mountain Climate Control, Rocky Mtn Power Residential WattSmart Program, Rose Cottage Scents, Scentsy, ServiceMaster Restore, Sew More Than Vacuums, Shadow Mountain warehouse Furniture, Sinful by Jamie, Spa World, Spice Exchange, StagePoint Federal Credit Union, Stalick Brothers LLC dba 307 Clothing Company, Stellar Coffee, Sweetwater Republican Party, T Bee S Pollination dba Hat Six Honey, Terri’s Custom Tumblers, That Salsa Guy, The Blind Guy, Tumbleweed Mushrooms & Greens, Turf Master, U.S.Bank, Vaughn’s Plumbing & Heating Co., Water of Life, Wind River CBD, Wyoming Raised Apparel & Gifts, WyoTV, Zarifa USA, and more.

For more information, visit www.wyominghomeshow.com or visit Wyoming Home Show on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/rockspringswyominghomeshow. The Spring Home and Garden Show vendors are excited to see you at the Sweetwater County Events Complex next weekend!

