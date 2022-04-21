The 26th Annual Spring Home and Garden Show Begins Tomorrow

For a quarter of a century, Sweetwater County residents have welcomed and enjoyed the Spring Home and Garden Show – and this year is no different. The 26th Annual Spring Home and Garden Show will take place at the Sweetwater County Events Complex Friday through Sunday, April 22-24.

The show features local and regional businesses, crafters, artists, contractors and more, who offer products and services ranging from home improvement and décor to housewares, gardening, and everything in between. Many vendors showcase their products with samples, demonstrations, and giveaways – which makes the Spring Home Show a great place to kick off planning for those spring and summer projects this year.

The Spring Home Show is free to attend; hours are 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Concessions this year will be provided by Cowboy Crepes.

There are more than 100 vendors who will be showcasing their products and services this weekend. There will also be many chances to win prizes each day.

For more information, visit www.wyominghomeshow.com or visit Wyoming Home Show on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/rockspringswyominghomeshow. The Spring Home and Garden Show vendors are excited to see you at the Sweetwater County Events Complex this weekend!

