The 29th Annual Spring Home Show Returns to Rock Springs

For almost 30 years, the Wyoming Home Show has brought the best vendors and merchandise to Western Wyoming and beyond together under one roof for one of the largest expos in Sweetwater County – and this year’s Spring Home Show begins next Friday, April 19.

Dates/Times: The show will be from April 19th – 21st, 2024. The show is free to attend, and the hours are Friday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The 29th Annual Spring Home and Garden Show will take place at the Sweetwater County Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road in Rock Springs.

Concessions will be provided by Street Meats, and Madi’s Tasty Creations for an amazing menu of goodness! Including breakfast and amazing sauces from Black and Gold Jelly Company!

Shop with over 80 vendors showcasing landscaping, home décor, maintenance and repair, plumbing, energy and utilities, furniture, art, food and desserts, clothing, home improvement, and much more. For a complete list of vendors, visit https://wyominghomeshow.com/vendors/1.

For more information, you can follow the Wyoming Home Show Facebook Page HERE or call Debi at 307-752-5359.

Don’t miss out on the 29th Annual Spring Home Show going on April 19th – 21st, 2024. See you there!

