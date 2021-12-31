The 8th Annual Red Tie Gala is coming back February 5, 2022!

The Memorial Hospital Foundation is excited to announce the return of its Red Tie Gala virtually. After postponing the 2021 event earlier this year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Foundation has decided to bring its signature event back in 2022. The Red Tie Gala is scheduled for February 5, 2022, at 7 p.m. Guests can attend without having to leave their home.

“As we’re still navigating the pandemic, we wanted to take that extra precaution of not having an accidental spread at our event which is why have chosen to host the Gala virtually,” explained Matt Jackman, the Foundation’s President. “We encourage guests to get together with their close friends and family in the comfort of their homes for an evening of fun during the virtual event.”

The virtual event will still be host to its annual online Silent Auction and Live Auction. It will also include live interaction with guests, as well as Extreme Music Bingo! hosted by Turn Up the Volume DJ Services at the conclusion of the event’s virtual program and Live Auction. In addition to the virtual event, the Foundation will host its first Red Tie Gala Activity Week leading up to the Saturday night event.

“We are excited to host the Red Tie Gala Activity Week. Starting January 31, every day will feature a different activity somewhere within the community, whether it’s at a local business or at a Chamber of Commerce. Each day has an event sponsor and will include a daily raffle or activity,” said Tiffany Marshall, the Foundation’s Executive Director.

Already scheduled as part of the Activity Week: Daniel’s Jewelry raffle, an ammo raffle, and Beer and Wine Pull. These events are similar to activities included in past Red Tie Gala events. “We still have a few more things up our sleeves that we will be announcing in the upcoming weeks,” Marshall said. “Though we wish we were going to be in person, we are still very excited to try this new format and look forward to seeing everyone, virtually.”

Tickets start at $50 which includes dinner for two, Extreme Music Bingo! cards, and a Red Tie Gala blanket. Sponsorships are also available and start at $300. For more information on the Red Tie Gala, tickets, sponsorships, and more, visit www.MHSCFoundation.com or contact Tiffany Marshall at 307.352.8234 or [email protected].

