The American Legion Auxiliary will be hosting a Mother’s Day Fundraiser

“To purchase tickets via Venmo, please scan the QR code, include your full name, phone number, and number of tickets you are purchasing. Purchases that do not include a contact phone number will be refunded and no tickets will be issued.”

“This fundraiser is to support the mission of the American Legion Auxiliary. We provide services to the community for our veterans, our military, and their families.”

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any and all comments. If your business wants to advertise with Wyo4News, please contact our sales team here.)