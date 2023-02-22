The Child Development Center Presents: Roaring 20’s Murder Mystery Fundraiser & Banquet

The Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center invites the public to attend the Roaring 20’s Murder Mystery Fundraising Dinner and Banquet on Saturday, April 22 at the Bunning Hall Freight Station in Rock Springs.

The event will feature dinner, auctions, and raffles – plus, a Clue-like scenario that will be played out over the evening. Semi-formal or 1920’s attire is encouraged, and the event is by registration only, as seating is limited. Ticket prices start at $50 each.

To reserve your seat and purchase tickets, visit www.cdckids.org or call (307) 872-3290. Corporate tables are available as well.

The fundraiser will benefit the Sweetwater County Child Development Center’s programs throughout the year. Follow them on Facebook HERE [https://www.facebook.com/cdckids] to catch more upcoming events early.

