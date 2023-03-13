The Spirit of Wyoming Expo: March 18 & 19

The Spirit of Wyoming Expo is back! This Saturday and Sunday, March 18 and 19, stop by the Sweetwater County Events Complex in Rock Springs for all of your metaphysical, psychic, and healing needs.

The event pops up in the spring and fall in Wyoming locations. This year’s spring event features vendors from widespread locations – but you’ll be able to find some of our very own locals at the show as well: Edie’s Art Creations, Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, Lucie Goosey Essentials, On The Rocks and Minerals, Kathy Ray, L.M.G. Designs, Natalia, Norwex, Skyesheaven, The Kindred Spirit, and Transformations Face Painting are some of the vendors you’ll see this weekend.

Stock up on herbs, crystals and stones, art, and jewelry – or experience psychic readings, reiki, massage, and biofeedback scans. This expo will heal your inner self, charge your aura, and open your mind!

Admission is $5.00 per person. To become a vendor, visit www.thespiritofwyoming.com or email Tammy McArthur at [email protected]. Hours are from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, and Sunday, March 19 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Follow the Spirit of Wyoming on Facebook HERE.

See you at the show!

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any, and all, comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)