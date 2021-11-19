The Sweetwater County Prevention Coalition: Survivor Day

If you or someone you know has thoughts of suicide please call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Upcoming Event- Survivor Day: “First Annual International Survivor Day for Sweetwater County”

Time and Date: November 20th @ 10:00am-12:00pm

Location: Broadway Theater (618 Broadway St, Rock Springs, WY 82901)

Who: This event is for survivors of suicide loss and anyone who would like to attend for support.

The overall goal for survivor day is to bring people together from all walks of life and remember those who we have lost to suicide and support those whose lives have been affected by suicide. There is a set agenda for the event as follows:

10:00 a.m – Start Time and Breakfast (Oatmeal Bar), lobby

10:30 a.m. – Enter the theater area

10:45 a.m. – Introduction from Mayor Kaumo, Shelby Gordon will introduce the film.

11:00 a.m. – Screen film, Family Journeys: Healing and Hope after Suicide

11:35 a.m. – April Thompson- film discussion, honoring loved ones.

The Sweetwater County Prevention Coalition and the American Foundation are hosting this event.

For more info about this event call Shelby Gordon: 307-352-6677 or

Email: [email protected]

Event link: https://isosld.afsp.org/rock-springs-wyoming/

Event QR Code:

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any, and all, comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)