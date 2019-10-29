There’s so much to do at the RS Family Recreation Center and Civic Center

The Rock Springs Family Recreation Center and Rock Springs Civic Center offer a wide variety of activities for the whole family to enjoy. Here is just a sample of the fun activities available:

Opening November 4 at the Civic Center is the new Tru-Golf Golf Simulator. Play golf courses from around the world. It’s a great way to enjoy the game year-round. Call the Civic Center at 352-1420 to reserve your tee time beginning November 1. Patrons with a current membership can reserve the simulator for a cost of $17 per hour. Non-members will be charged $20 per hour.

The Civic Center also offers great activities such as the climbing wall and inflatable birthday parties. Their winter volleyball league starts registering on November 18.

The Family Rec Center and Civic Center are offering new fitness classes with new instructors, including:

BootCamp WAR – An exhilarating mix of high energy martial arts-based movements combined with drills, speed work, upper and lower target, and core.

HIIT- This class combines a variety of circuit training and interval training, working with your own level and speed incorporating a variety of different kinds of equipment.

Qi Gong- This practice involves coordinating flowing movement, deep rhythmic breathing and a calm, meditative state of mind.

These classes will be held in conjunction with old favorites such as Zumba, Yoga, and water exercise classes. Patrons with current memberships can take as many classes as they like at no additional charge.

Rock Springs Taekwon-Do has classes for ages 8 and up at the FRC. Classes are Tuesdays and Thursdays and are free with membership. Swimming and ice skating lessons are also free with membership.

The Family Recreation Center also provides an Aquatic Center with slides.

Daycare is provided at the Family Rec Center weekday mornings at 9 am-Noon. Remember, membership at one facility is good for both locations! Now is a great time to become a member with extended winter hours, exciting new offerings and reasonable monthly fees. Gift Certificates are available and make great Christmas gifts! For membership information, call the FRC at 352-1440, the Civic Center at 352-1420, or click here for more info: https://www.rswy.net/department/?fDD=22-0.

