Tips Kitchen: Not Just a Chicken Truck

Tips Kitchen, a local food truck in Sweetwater County is a go-to for some homestyle fried chicken and tantalizing sides. Did you know that they serve more than just chicken? Featuring lunch specials such as 1/3 pound cheeseburgers, kart-wheels (breaded cheeseburgers,) 1/4 pound hot dogs, corn dogs, and a selection of pasta. Plus, a variety of sides including fresh-cut fries, mojo potato rounds, potato logs, sweet potato fries, and cauliflower nuggets.

There’s more! Tip’s Kitchen also serves a full breakfast menu when they are open early.

Strips and Fries 2 Piece with Logs

For a full menu, current and upcoming locations, and new item releases, follow their Facebook page here.

