TODAY AND TOMORROW: MHSC Emergency Room entrance undergoes repairs

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County would like the community to know that the ER entrance will be closed today, April 14 and tomorrow, April 15 for repairs and that traffic will be diverted.

Work has begun in order to repair damage caused during a late-February water break in the fire suppression system at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s Emergency Room entrance. The main doors will continue to remain closed.

“On Thursday and Friday, the ER entrance will be closed, and patients will be diverted to the back of the building,” said Public Information Officer Deb Sutton.

April 14-15, ER Entrance CLOSED: “The ER entrance will be closed Thursday, April 14, and Friday, April 15, for final repairs,” Sutton said. On those two days, patients and visitors will be diverted to door No. 46 located directly in back of the emergency room. A ramp to the door is available, and it will be monitored. Security officers – stationed in a white Durango – and other liaisons will be available to help direct traffic.

Those with Medical Imaging, Respiratory or General Surgery appointments on April 14-15, are asked to use door No. 46 behind the ER. Staff and signage will be available to help with directions to registration.

The ambulance bay is not affected, Sutton said. The Specialty Clinics of Sweetwater Memorial also will not be affected.

“We apologize for the inconvenience,” Sutton said. “We thank everyone for their patience as the ER entrance floors are repaired.”

For more on this and all Sweetwater Memorial has to offer, go to sweetwatermemorial.com, or call 307-362-3711.

