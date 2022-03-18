Top Rated Kitchen Faucets From Your Top Rated Local Plumber

Lately, people have been looking for more than just a faucet that looks nice on their kitchen sink. They want the perfect balance of style and function to match their lifestyle. With so many options, it’s not easy to find one that suits your specific needs.

We are so lucky to have our favorite local plumber Lance Ball of Aspen Mountain Plumbing, here to help us out by giving his recommendations on what to look for when buying a new kitchen faucet.

Kitchen faucet buying guide for Residents of Sweetwater County, Wyoming

Type of Faucet (single handle, two handles, pull down, pull out): The type of faucet you choose is first and foremost going to be the most important factor in your decision. It is important to think about how you want your kitchen sink and countertop to look and what functionality is important to you. If you are someone who cooks a lot, then a pull-down or pull-out kitchen faucet might be the best option for you as it will give you more flexibility when it comes to using the sink.

Mounting (deck mount, wall mount): The next thing to consider is mounting the kitchen faucet. Deck-mounted kitchen faucets are the most popular type as they are easy to install and provide a clean look.

However, if you have limited space on your kitchen sink or countertop, a wall mount kitchen faucet might be better.

Finish (chrome, brushed nickel, bronze): The finish, also known as the material, is another option for buying a new kitchen faucet. There are three main finishes to a kitchen faucet.

Chrome Finish Kitchen Faucet: The chrome finish kitchen faucet is the most popular. It is a shiny silver color and goes well with most kitchen sinks and countertops. A chrome finish kitchen faucet is easy to clean and does not show fingerprints or water spots.

Brushed Nickel Finish Kitchen Faucet: The brushed nickel finish kitchen faucet is a more muted silver color. Often used in more modern styled kitchens, brushed nickel finish kitchen faucets are the easiest to clean and maintain because they can develop a white sheen due to humidity. And it’s important to note that these are the cheapest, so durability is not their strong point.

Bronze Finish Kitchen Faucet: The bronze finish kitchen faucet is dark brown. These finishes fit kitchens with a rustic or country look. There’s a charming feel to these faucets. This type of finish is incredibly durable and is built to last. You won’t find many issues with a bronze finish kitchen faucet.

Water Pressure (high pressure or low-pressure homes): This is absolutely crucial. The average kitchen faucet range is from 30-60 psi (pounds per square inch), but we recommend a kitchen faucet that can withstand at least 80 psi for high-pressure homes. Not sure how much water pressure your home can withstand? Give us a call; we have all the modern tools that will help us maximize your water pressure by getting you set up with the right kitchen faucet for you and your home.

Hose Length (standard is 65″): We all love pulling that kitchen hose out from the kitchen faucet to give our plates, bowls, pots, and pans a proper rinse-off. But there is such a thing as a hose that’s too short or a hose too long. The average hose length for a kitchen faucet is 65″. But depending on the size of your kitchen sink and countertop, you might need a shorter or longer hose. You might need a shorter hose if you have a larger kitchen sink. You might need a longer hose if you have a smaller kitchen sink or countertop.

Sprayer Head Type (aerated stream or rinse spray): Nowadays, most kitchen faucet sprayer heads are aerated stream heads. This means that the water that comes out of the kitchen faucet is a focused stream of water. The advantages of an aerated stream sprayer head are that it is more powerful and can save you time when cleaning dishes.

However, some homeowners prefer a kitchen faucet with a rinse sprayer head. Rinse sprayer heads provide a wider, more dispersed stream of water that is perfect for cleaning larger dishes or rinsing off fruits and vegetables.

When looking to buy a new kitchen faucet, understanding which reputable brands go a long way toward making the right decision; some of the most popular and reliable kitchen faucet brands include Wolverine Brass, Moen, and Grohe. These brands offer a wide variety of kitchen faucet styles and finishes.

Wolverine Brass

Wolverine Brass has focused on making the highest quality kitchen faucets for over a century. Having manufacturing operations in the US stretching back to 1896, Wolverine Brass stands by its proprietary kitchen faucets.

The Wolverine Brass Finale Single Handle Kitchen Faucet with Pull Down Spray looks good while delivering exceptional performance. And with spring being right around the corner, it’s only fitting that you consider the Wolverine Brass Artis Spring Kitchen Faucet to plow right through the dishes from Easter Dinner.

Manufactured in South Carolina, purchasing a Wolverine Brass kitchen faucet ensures your kitchen faucet is American Made.

Moen

The Moen tradition of problem-solving and innovation in plumbing fixtures began in 1937 when Al Moen initiated work on his single-handle faucet invention. Currently, Moen U.S. is the kitchen faucet leader, with kitchen faucets available in various styles, finishes, and technologies to suit any kitchen.

If you’re looking for a high-end kitchen faucet, Moen offers some great options. Thanks to its sleek design and high functionality, the Arbor pull-down kitchen faucet is a popular choice. The Legend kitchen faucet features a built-in sprayer and an elegant spout. One of the latest kitchen faucet technologies from Moen is the MotionSense kitchen faucet. MotionSense kitchen faucets are activated by motion-sensing technology, meaning that you don’t even need to touch the faucet to turn it on – you simply wave your hand in front of it, and the water will start.

Grohe

The kitchen faucet lineup from Grohe is about three things: choice, comfort, and flexibility. Grohe’s kitchen faucets fit any decor and offer cool features such as FootControl hands-free faucet use or on-demand chilled and sparkling water.

The extended comfort spout height on the new Grohe Essence kitchen faucet embodies minimalist beauty in its purest form. At the same time, the pull-out dual spray with toggle function allows for seamless switching between spray and regular water flow. This is by far Grohe’s most innovative faucet.

Grohe is definitely a brand to consider. Their kitchen faucets come with a limited lifetime warranty. The limited part in their lifetime warranty is on all mechanical parts to be free from manufacturing defects in materials and workmanship under normal use for as long as the original purchaser owns their home.

If you’re still unsure on which kitchen faucet is right for you, don’t hesitate to give Aspen Mountain Plumbing a call at (307) 922-4413 or schedule your service online www.aspenmtnplumbing.com.

