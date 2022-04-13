MHSC: Just a few days away – New medical record system coming soon!

A new electronic medical record goes live Monday for Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County patients.

The new electronic medical record (EMR) will streamline access for healthcare providers, provide the community with a better patient care experience, and deliver improved outcomes. It will replace many separate systems and applications with a single cohesive secure system.

Beginning Monday, anyone with appointments for all hospital services and/or provider visits at the Specialty Clinics of Sweetwater Memorial will be required to go over healthcare and prescription information when they register.

Here’s what patients should know going forward:

✓ The check-in process will be different and may take a little longer. Please check in for any appointment at least 20 minutes in advance.

✓ At the reception desk, you’ll need to provide a new copy of your insurance cards and driver’s license.

✓ Bring in all medications to appointments starting April 18.

✓ Staff will need to go over your health history. Registration clerks and other hospital staff will be available to help patients sign into the new system and add all of their pertinent health information.

✓ Please be patient as all of your information is entered into the new system.

✓ If medical records are needed during this transition, please reach out to MHSC’s Medical Records Department at 307-352-8420.

✓ There will be a single patient portal ­– HealtheLife – you will be able to access at sweetwatermemorial.com.

The hospital has been working with Cerner Corp., a global health platform and innovation company, to provide this streamlined approach since late 2019.

The hospital will be moving more than nine separate systems to one integrated EMR platform, said Bethany Bettolo, MHSC’s Cerner Implementation Project Manager. These vendors and their electronic systems help complete a wide variety of tasks including billing, registration, scheduling, coding, patient care documentation, storing patient records, and more.

“As this has been one of largest projects MHSC has had the opportunity to offer the community in many years, we thank the community and our staff in advance for their patience,” Bettolo said.

Here’s a breakdown of just a few of the highlights:

It will improve patient safety by having an integrated system – all patient information in one place. Medication reconciliation will be achieved in one system as patients move through service areas. Surveillance tools are in place for high-risk protocols, such as sepsis

One source for clinical and hospital financial data

HealtheLife, a patient friendly portal. Patients can securely message providers, schedule appointments, view and settle financial balances and access their own health history

For more on this and all Sweetwater Memorial has to offer, go to sweetwatermemorial.com.

