Traditional Family Farms – Your Quality, Local, Reliable Food Source

Long gone are the days where every family in town visited the local farmer for most of their pantry goods, vegetables, meats and dairy… or so we thought.

Traditional Family Farms, owned and operated by Krystal and Justin Gurr, is located right here in our own backyard. They strive to bring back the traditional way of life in farming and ranching. They’re all about giving western Wyoming the healthiest, most nutritious options of food available.

The farm sits in the Eden Valley and is home to the family’s cows, sheep and chickens. They raise their animals humanely and naturally to give you higher quality meat and dairy products. Traditional Family Farms produces beef, chicken, pork, lamb and eggs.

In addition to meat, they also provide seasonal vegetables, fruits and berries. Jams, a variety of cheeses, and famous Farson honey are available to order. Russet, Yukon and Red potatoes are on this season’s menu right now as well, and delicious breads and baked goods are coming soon.

The Traditional Family Farms online store is where you can create an account, browse available items, and input your information for delivery or pick-up. Check out the entire website for more information, such as the family’s story, goals, and more. The testimonials on the site prove that Traditional Family Farms meets – and even exceeds – their customer service goals time after time.

When looking for local, affordable, healthy food – Traditional Family Farms is ready to take your order. Visit www.traditionalfamilyfarms.com to support small farming and begin the journey to a happier, healthier lifestyle!

