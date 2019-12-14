Donate blood and help transform lives this season with Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services. Blood donations drop significantly during the holiday season but patient needs remain constant. Serving 40 states, Vitalant helps meet those needs by offering convenient blood donation opportunities and sharing our expertise in transfusion medicine.

We are grateful to the volunteer blood donors in the Rock Springs and Green River communities who take just an hour out of their day to help save or enhance patients’ lives, whether it be across town or across the country.

This season of giving, consider making a lasting difference in someone’s life and give blood. Find a blood drive near you at vitalant.org.

If you are interested in hosting a blood drive, please contact Senior Donor Recruitment Representative Sandy Thomas at [email protected] or 307.922.2366.

