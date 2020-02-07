Treat your sweetheart to a special dinner at the Open Range Restaurant

Treat your sweetheart to a special Valentine’s Day dinner at the Open Range Restaurant in the Historic Outlaw Inn, 1630 Elk Street, Rock Springs.

The Open Range Restaurant will be serving a special Valentine’s Day menu from 5 pm – 10 pm on Friday, February 14, 2020. Enjoy the best prime rib in town or choose from any one of their other special entrees.

To complete the evening, savor the sounds of live piano music from Joseph DePoyster, and top it off with a $10 of champagne for you and your date to enjoy.

Call the Historic Outlaw Inn today to make your reservation: 307-362-6623 extension 2.

