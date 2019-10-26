Trick or Treat at Deer Trail Assisted Living

The staff and residents of Deer Trail Assisted Living are in inviting the community to come and trick or treat at their facility on Saturday, October 26 from 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm.

With 57 apartments on-site, there will be plenty of sweets and treats to be had! And take a tour through their haunted house while you’re there, with horror movie-themed rooms to check out!

It’s fun for all ages this Halloween season at Deer Trail Assisted Living! 2300 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.

