Upcoming Concert: A Preacher in the Patch

Ron Evitt, Preacher and Musician from A Preacher in the Patch, has performed over 80 Evangelical events since the last day of 1999, and next week, they will be hitting the stage in Green River.

The concerts will take place at the Expedition Island Pavillion, on Friday, October 20th through Sunday, October 22nd. Music and festivities will begin at 7:00 p.m. each night.

Artists include:

A Preacher in the Patch

Canada’s Double Portion

Brent Clark Ramsey

The Evitt Session with RW Evitt

Riley Dakota & the Sweet Crude Band

The concerts are free to the public and there will be a new program each night. Refreshments will be available and all ages are welcome.

Below is a flyer for the event.

If you would like to learn more about A Preacher in the Patch and see their upcoming events, click here.

