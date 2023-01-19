Valentine’s Day Specials at Stellar Coffee

Stellar Coffee and Ice Cream Shop would like to announce that their tasty treats for Valentine’s Day are now available for pre-order!

Cheesecake cups are $7.00 each, and cake pops are only $2.50 each. Order yours early for Valentine’s Day to beat the rush.

If freeze-dried fruit or candy is your thing, you can order them with personalized labels – only $2.00 per bag. Or – go all out with an order of one dozen chocolate-covered strawberries for $17.00!

The Stellar Coffee Drive Thru will feature ‘buy one, get one free’ drinks from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 705 Uinta Drive on February 14.

Not a coffee buff? It’ll be ‘buy one, get one free’ on ice cream scoops from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Ice Cream Shop. The Ice Cream Shop is also located at 705 Uinta Drive in Green River.

To pre-order Valentine’s Day goodies, call (307) 871-3276; you can also message their Facebook page or send an email to [email protected].

And of course – stop by 705 Uinta Drive during business hours:

Stellar Coffee – Mon-Fri 6 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sat 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Stellar Coffee Ice Cream Shop – Mon-Thu 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., Fri 2 p.m. – 9 p.m., and Sat 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Happy Valentine’s Day – from Stellar Coffee!

