Vase Funeral Home is offering Cardinals Memorial Ornaments to memorialize loved ones

This Holiday Season, Vase Funeral Home is offering Cardinals Memorial Ornaments to all the families in the community that have lost someone close to their heart.

Cardinals are believed to bring guidance, protection, and comfort to those in need, especially during times of grief and loss. Hang these ornaments on your tree, in your car, or anywhere that brings you comfort in knowing your loved one is always near, reminding you of the memories and love that last forever.

Ornaments will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis at the Vase Funeral Home at 154 Elk Street in Rock Springs. Ornament pick-up will be from Dec. 11th to Dec. 22nd between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

