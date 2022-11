Lunch is on us for veterans and one guest each.

To-go meals will be handed out from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 11, in the back of the Specialty Clinics at the entrance

to Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center, 1180 College Drive.

The meal includes 8-ounce prime rib with au jus, steamed broccoli, a baked potato and dinner roll, along with an ice cream cup for dessert.

Call 307-352-8416 or email [email protected] if you would prefer honey-glazed chicken.