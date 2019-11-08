Vitalant has two job openings in Rock Springs

Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services, has two job openings in their Rock Springs location:

Supervisor, Traveling Phlebotomist – Rock Springs, WY

One Full-Time Position

Vitalant, a leader in the blood banking industry, is looking for an experienced, dedicated, and reliable Servant-Leader to supervise our mobile team.

Paid on-the-job training program provides skills to supervise staff and operations for mobile or remote blood drives, and perform screening and phlebotomy of blood donors. No previous phlebotomy experience or certification required.

$20.57/hr with 5% pay differential for mobile blood drives and 8% weekend differential if applicable. Paid travel expenses. Progressive wages. Benefits package includes health, vision, and dental, paid time off, 401K with employer match, and education assistance.

Requires HS grad/GED OR vocational/technical certification in a healthcare-related area, three years previous work experience in a healthcare-related position, and one-year previous supervisory experience. Servant Leadership ability, clear speaking voice, and legible handwriting are a must. Candidates will possess the ability to maintain confidentiality and have high attention to detail. Valid WY driver’s license required; minimum age is 21 for auto-insurance purposes.

Schedule : Monday – Friday with 5-6 Saturdays per year. Must be able to work varying hours and travel out of town overnight Monday-Thursday and up to two weeks of the month.

Traveling Phlebotomist – Rock Springs, WY

One Full-Time Position

Vitalant, a leader in the blood banking industry, is looking for dedicated, reliable people to become long-term members of our team.

Paid on-the-job training program provides skills to interview and perform phlebotomy of blood donors. No previous phlebotomy experience or certification required.

$15.37/hr with 5% pay differential for mobile blood drives and 8% weekend differential if applicable. Paid travel expenses. Progressive wages. Benefits package includes health, vision, and dental, paid time off, 401K with employer match, and education assistance.

Requires HS grad/GED with 6-mos. healthcare experience, clear speaking voice, and legible handwriting. Candidates will possess the ability to maintain confidentiality and have high attention to detail. Valid WY driver’s license required; minimum age is 21 for auto-insurance purposes.

Schedule : Monday – Friday with 5-6 Saturdays per year. Must be able to work varying hours and travel out of town overnight Monday-Thursday and up to two weeks of the month.

Applications only accepted online at https://www.vitalant.org/Our-Organization/Careers.aspx. Questions directed to Scott Horkey, HR, at 605-646-2631. Applications accepted through 11/18/2019. Pre-employment drug testing and background check required.

Vitalant is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

