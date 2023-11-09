Welcome Hoffman: Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s Third General Surgeon

Dr. Hoffman is trained on Robotic Surgery

ROCK SPRINGS — One of the numerous advantages of joining the general surgery team at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is the hospital’s commitment to securing a da Vinci Robotic System, according to General Surgeon Kyle Hoffman, M.D.

He recently joined Dr. Brianne Crofts and Dr. Augusto Jamias at the General Surgery Clinic of Sweetwater Memorial.

“Dr. Hoffman will be an excellent addition to our general surgery team, and we are thrilled that he will be joining our hospital family,” said MHSC CEO Irene Richardson. “He is trained on robotic surgery and is looking forward to working on our new da Vinci robot. He is excited to be here and looks forward to working with our staff and serving the patients in Sweetwater County.”

The hospital’s da Vinci system offers surgeons a high-definition 3D vision, a magnified view, and robotic and computer assistance. Surgeons use specialized instrumentation, including a miniaturized surgical camera and wristed instruments, such as scissors, scalpels, and forceps, designed to help with precise dissection and reconstruction deep inside the body.

“This robot allows for certain surgeries to be done in a minimally invasive fashion with very small incisions,” Hoffman said. “This allows patients to heal and get back to their lives more quickly than with other methods.”

The combination of getting to work with his hands, as well as the breadth of the specialty is what attracted him to general surgery. And, every patient is different. “I enjoy working with patients from the diagnosis to resolution of their disease process,” Hoffman said.

He said Sweetwater County is a great fit for him and his wife, Adult and Pediatric Hospitalist May Poundstone, M.D., and their dog.

“I’ve always loved the outdoors, and Wyoming has everything you could ask for in terms of hiking, fishing, hunting, mountain biking, ice hockey, and more,” he said. “We both grew up in similar size towns as Rock Springs and Green River. So far, we have really enjoyed this community.”

Hoffman recently completed a General Surgery Residency Program at Ochsner Health in New Orleans. He received a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Alabama School of Medicine and a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Birmingham-Southern College in Birmingham, Ala.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Hoffman, call the General Surgery Clinic of Sweetwater Memorial at 307-352-8192. For more on this and all Sweetwater Memorial has to offer, go to sweetwatermemorial.com

