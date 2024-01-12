We’re HIRING! Media Graphic Design Specialist

Looking for a career that will showcase your creativity and imagination in graphic design and elevate our customer’s businesses to reach their full potential with show-stopping content? WyoRadio, Southwest Wyoming’s home of local radio stations, KQSW, KMRZ, KSIT, KRKK and Wyo4News, winner of the Best Use of Digital Media in a Large Market from the Wyoming Association of Broadcasters, would like to add you to our team as a Media Graphic Design Specialist to add to our creative, community-minded staff.

What does this career involve?

As a Media Graphic Design Specialist, you will enhance and maintain WyoRadio’s and Wyo4News’ on-air/online information presence through WyoRadio’s radio stations, station websites, and Wyo4News.com and Facebook.com/Wyo4News as well as any other social media platforms employed by the company. You will also be an integral part of our Wyo4News Reporting team.

Here’s what you will need to bring:

Bachelor’s in Marketing or related field preferred.

2-3 Years’ experience in advertising or ad creation preferred.

Knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite, including: Photoshop, Lightroom, In-Design, and Dreamworks.

Knowledge of Adobe Audition is preferred.

Here’s what we will contribute to you:

This is a regular, full-time position that is paid a competitive wage based on your experience. We offer you a Competitive benefits package including PTO, holiday pay, health, dental, and vision. You will be a part of a fun and exciting team of professionals who enjoy a creative atmosphere and camaraderie.

You may email your application, resume’ and work samples to [email protected]. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. WyoRadio is an Equal Opportunity Employer.