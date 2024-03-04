Western Wyoming Community College is Hiring!

Posting Number – P1980

EXPECTATION AND NATURE OF THE POSITION

The primary responsibility of this individual is to provide quality instruction to Western students enrolled in a variety of classes. Teaching a course over a distance education medium, such as Zoom is also a common expectation. This individual must be able to relate to a wide variety of students in the community college environment. This individual’s responsibilities may include teaching courses in the nursing assistant and Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) program. Travel is required.

Teaching load ranges from 28-32 credit hours for an academic year. It is expected the individual will maintain a full load of classroom/lab/clinical hours per Western load policy.

It is expected that this individual will accomplish assigned duties in an efficient, effective and competent manner and strive for improvement and excellence in all work performed. Additionally, this individual must understand the comprehensive role of the community college and cooperate and work harmoniously with college personnel and the public. This individual must follow all college policies, rules, regulations and guidelines as they relate to this position.

PRIMARY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES FOR WHICH THIS INDIVIDUAL IS ACCOUNTABLE

1. Provides quality classroom, lab and clinical instruction to students in assigned courses, including but not limited to course work in ADN program, Practical Nursing (PN) Certificate, Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) and other health related fields.

2. Provides quality learning experiences for all students enrolled in accordance with their needs and abilities while maintaining the basic integrity of the course’s standards and objectives utilizing common course materials. This may include continuing education offerings.

3. Utilizes syllabi, evaluation tools, and other course materials provided by the ADN program, PN and CNA courses to meet program standards.

4. Teaches courses in a variety of environments and modes as required. Examples include in the evening, and in various clinical settings. Faculty are expected to utilize an active learning approach, through alternative methods, within the Service Area.

5. Advises students clearly and effectively; refers to the requirements for Western graduation and for transfer to other regional colleges and universities.

6. Recommends course schedules to the Director of Nursing; recruits and mentors adjunct instructors as assigned; recommends new courses as needed.

7. Develops good working relationships with professionals in this discipline in the College’s Service Area in order to solicit cooperation and support for curricular planning and other functions.

8. Assists in the planning, development, and evaluation of the ADN program according to guidelines from the Wyoming State Board of Nursing and other accrediting bodies.

9. Submits syllabi, rosters, grades, and other required information by designated deadlines. Completes and submits End-of-Year Evaluations as requested by the Director/School Chair.

10. Actively participates in nursing faculty, School of Health Sciences, advisory, and other meetings throughout the year.

11. Provides service to the College within service hours parameters, for example: committee work and other services as assigned.

12. Travels throughout the College’s Service Area including Evanston, Rawlins, Rock Springs, Star Valley, and other locations.

13. Participates in relevant college wide in-service activities.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS (Education, Experience, Knowledge and Abilities)

1. Graduation from a regionally accredited college or university with a Master of Science degree in Nursing.

2. Licensed as a registered nurse in the State of Wyoming.

3. Two years of relevant clinical experience.

4. Comprehensive knowledge of the concepts, technologies, principles, and practices of nursing.

5. Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with students, staff, supervisors, administrators and within clinical partners sites.

6. Ability to exercise sound judgment in all facets of the student teacher relationship and to teach a diverse group of community college students.

7. Demonstrates effective verbal and written communication skills.

8. Maintenance of current CPR certification and vaccination records. Ability to pass pre-employment drug screening and background check.

9. Evidence of continued professional development.

Equivalency Statement

For those candidates who do not exactly meet all the minimum qualifications, an equivalent combination of education and experience, which has provided comparable knowledge and abilities, may be acceptable.

PREFERRED ADDITIONAL QUALIFICATIONS (Knowledge, Abilities, Education and Experience)

1. Experience using active approaches to learning, experience using alternative methods of learning, such as interactive software, concept-based learning or distance modalities.

2. Active participation in relevant professional organization.

3. Demonstrated teaching excellence at a community college.

4. Work experience in the clinical practice of nursing within the past five years.

5. Two years of teaching experience at the community college level.

