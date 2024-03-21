Western Wyoming Community College is Hiring!

Posting Number – P1996

Job Title – Children’s Center- Lead Teacher

Students Only – No

The Lead Teacher in the Children’s Center plans, supervises and implements approved curriculum in the classroom. The Lead Teacher is responsible for the day-to-day activities, lesson plans and developmentally appropriate learning opportunities in the Children’s Center. The incumbent must have good written and verbal communication skills and be able to relate to children, parents, staff, and community members.

The College expects this individual to accomplish assigned duties in an efficient, effective, and competent manner and to strive for improvement and excellence in all work performed. In addition, this individual must understand the comprehensive role of the community college and cooperate and work harmoniously with college personnel and the public. This individual will follow all college policies, rules, regulations, and guidelines as they relate to this position.

PRIMARY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES FOR WHICH THIS INDIVIDUAL IS ACCOUNTABLE

1. Plans, supervises, and implements approved curriculum in the classroom.

2. Creates lesson plans using developmentally appropriate activities.

3. Monitors the progress and development of each child. Conducts conferences with parents as requested.

4. Trains, monitors, and evaluates classroom aides and student workers. Reports recommendations to Center Director

5. Ensure children are supervised by an authorized adult at all times

6. Ensure the room is clean, inviting, stimulating and safe for the children and parents.

7. Provide the children with a positive routine and simple rules that are understood and accepted by all.

8. Supervise children to monitor and ensure safety and actively engage children in indoor/ outdoor play.

9. Supervises practicum experiences for WWCC, local high school and other programs as requested.

10. Foster positive and constructive relationships with children, their families, and staff.

11. Confer regularly with outside agencies regarding behavioral or learning problems and support the implementation of plans that are developed.

12. Assists Director in program level planning, recruiting and training.

13. Attends meetings and conferences of professional organizations appropriate for early childhood educators, sometimes as a representative of the Children’s Center.

14. Maintain current First Aid Certification, CPR certification, TB test, physical, and Blood Borne Pathogens Training. (Training provided)

OTHER DUTIES

1. Possess and utilize effective interpersonal skills, including effective oral and written communications.

2. Project genuine care and sensitivity toward Children’s Center families and students.

3. Demonstrate the ability to work as a team.

4. Attend and actively participate in Children’s Center staff development, functions, meetings, and activities as appropriate.

5. Make decisions that are practical and sensible in everyday, as well as, emergency situations.

6. Maintain confidentiality of all persons involved in the program, in accordance with Children’s Center and College Policy.

7. Other duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS (Education, Experience, Knowledge and Abilities)

1. Bachelor’s Degree in Early Childhood Education or Early Childhood Certificate and a Bachelor’s in a closely related field.

2. Experience with and passion for working with young children.

3. Ability to pass criminal background check and child abuse screening.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

2 years experience working with children ages 2-5 years in an educational facility.

Equivalency Statement

For those candidates who do not exactly meet all minimum qualifications, an equivalent combination of education and experience, which has provided comparable knowledge and abilities, may be accepted.

PREFERRED ADDITIONAL QUALIFICATIONS (Knowledge, Abilities, Education and Experience)

1. Experience using active approaches to learning, experience using alternative methods of learning, such as interactive software, concept-based learning or distance modalities.

2. Active participation in relevant professional organization.

3. Demonstrated teaching excellence at a community college.

4. Work experience in the clinical practice of nursing within the past five years.

5. Two years of teaching experience at the community college level.

Open Date – 03/5/2024

Open Until Filled – Yes

Special Instructions to Applicants – Unofficial transcripts are accepted for application purposes. Official transcriptions are required as a condition of employment.

Supplemental Questions:

Required fields are indicated with an asterisk (*).

How did you hear about this position? (Open Ended Question)

Applicant Documents:

Required Documents:

Cover Letter Transcripts Curriculum Vitae Teaching Philosophy

Optional Documents:

Letter of Recommendation 1 Letter of Recommendation 2

Apply for this position here!

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any and all comments. If your business wants to advertise with Wyo4News, please contact our sales team here.)