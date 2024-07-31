Western Wyoming Community College is hiring for multiple positions

Win With a Career Move to Western!

At Western Wyoming Community College, one of America’s leading junior colleges, we believe employees are our most valuable resource. We pride ourselves on our inclusive, growth-focused culture and our exceptional benefits package. For full-time employees, here are a few of the amazing benefits we offer:

Employer paid contribution of 18.62% to your retirement plan with no waiting period. Who doesn’t love free money?

A $3,000 institutional stipend is provided to you annually to assist in offsetting your portion of costs related to health, dental and life insurance. (We cover 82% of these costs for you in addition to the stipend!)

Generous leave time to support your work/life balance with paid holidays, sick leave and vacation time, 3 personal days, and two weeks off over Christmas break! Not to mention, you get time off at Spring Break and Friday’s off in the summer.

Have you ever wanted to take an art class? Interested in exploring entrepreneurship? FREE tuition for you, your spouse, and your dependents makes this dream a reality.

Access to amenities like our Children’s Center, Hay Library, aquatic center, fitness center, theatre and more.

When adventure calls, head out to the Flaming Gorge Reservoir, take a hike around Mustang Loop, surf the local sand dunes, or jump in the car and travel to Salt Lake City, Jackson Hole, or Laramie. For a map of our area, and links to activities and places, view westernwyoming.edu/outsider.

Paraprofessional/Professional Positions:

Employee Relations Coordinator – Click HERE to view the job description and apply.

– Click HERE to view the job description and apply. Maintenance Mechanic – Click HERE to view the job description and apply.

– Click HERE to view the job description and apply. Accounts Receivable Technician – Click HERE to view the job description and apply.

Faculty Positions:

Instructor/Assistant Professor of Business – Click HERE to view the job description and apply.

– Click HERE to view the job description and apply. Instructor for CDL Training (12 month) – Click HERE to view the job description and apply.

– Click HERE to view the job description and apply. Instructor/Assistant Professor of Substation Technology – Click HERE to view the job description and apply.

– Click HERE to view the job description and apply. Instructor/Assistant Professor of Industrial Maintenance – Click HERE to view the job description and apply.

– Click HERE to view the job description and apply. Instructor/Assistant Professor of Powerline Technology – Click HERE to view the job description and apply.

For a list of all positions, please visit: https://www.westernwyoming.edu/about/employment/

