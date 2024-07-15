Are you looking for a fulfilling career with endless possibilities? Western Wyoming Community College is hiring for multiple positions! Below is a list of current open positions for paraprofessional/professional and faculty positions:

Paraprofessional/Professional Positions:

Children’s Center Part-Time Aide – Click HERE to view the job description and apply.

– Click HERE to view the job description and apply. Children’s Center Front Desk Office Assistant – Click HERE to view the job description and apply.

– Click HERE to view the job description and apply. Maintenance Mechanic – Click HERE to view the job description and apply.

– Click HERE to view the job description and apply. Accounts Receivable Technician – Click HERE to view the job description and apply.

Faculty Positions:

Instructor/Assistant Professor of Business – Click HERE to view the job description and apply.

– Click HERE to view the job description and apply. Instructor for CDL Training (12 month) – Click HERE to view the job description and apply.

– Click HERE to view the job description and apply. Instructor/Assistant Professor of Substation Technology – Click HERE to view the job description and apply.

– Click HERE to view the job description and apply. Instructor/Assistant Professor of Industrial Maintenance – Click HERE to view the job description and apply.

– Click HERE to view the job description and apply. Instructor/Assistant Professor of Powerline Technology – Click HERE to view the job description and apply.

For a list of all positions, please visit: https://www.westernwyoming.edu/about/employment/

