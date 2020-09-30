Western’s Theatre Department presents “Dancing at Lughnasa”

Western Wyoming Community College’s Theatre Department presents Brian Friel’s beautiful Irish play “Dancing at Lughnasa”.

Performances on campus (as well as streaming of each performance) will be on October 1, 2, 3 at 7:30 pm with a public matinee on Saturday, October 3 at 1 pm. No tickets will be sold at the door.

Tickets can be purchased on the westernwyoming.edu calendar event page, or by calling the box office at 307-382-1721. Face coverings are required.

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any, and all, comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)