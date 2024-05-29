Whisler Chevrolet Annual Car Show Happening this Saturday

Mark your calendars for the annual Whisler Chevrolet car show. The show will be held this Saturday, June 1st, from 10 am-3 pm at the Whisler Chevrolet lot located at 2200 Foothill Boulevard.

There will be tons of cool cars, trucks, and motorcycles from across the state of Wyoming and neighboring states. As always, people can enter their vehicle free of charge. There is no entry fee to participate in the show. To enter a vehicle, participants should register online at www.whislercarshow.com.

In addition to all the great vehicles, there will be music, a large vendor show, and of course, great food. Food trucks that will be attending this year include Buffalo 44 Pizza, Tips Kitchen, The Food Dude, Street Meats, Cream On the Moove, and Cornman’s Kettle Corn.

There will also be raffle baskets and auctions. Each year, the Whisler Car Show picks a different charity to donate to. These groups receive thousands of dollars raised at the show. Last year, the car show raised and donated almost $6,000 to Project Hope. All proceeds from the 2024 show will benefit Sweetwater BOCES.

Also included in the show, is a Vendor Fair. Vendors will be on hand selling art, hand-crafted goods, tools, homemade goodies, and much more.

It is free to attend, don’t miss the fun, plan on attending the annual Whisler Chevrolet – Head Turners car show on June 1st. For more information, visit www.whislercarshow.com.

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any and all comments. If your business wants to advertise with Wyo4News, please contact our sales team here.)