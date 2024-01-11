Whisler Chevrolet: Best Deals on Used Cars!

If saving money on a quality pre-owned vehicle is on your New Year’s resolution list, then a visit to Whisler Chevrolet is in order. Whisler Chevrolet has lowered the price of every used vehicle on the lot. Most are priced well below book values.

In addition to the best prices, all pre-owned vehicles under 10 years old and 100,000 miles come with the Whisler Promise warranty. You can buy with confidence knowing that your vehicle is covered for 6 months or 6,000 miles. It’s not just a power train warranty, it mirrors the original factory warranty, so it covers electrical, heating and cooling, and more.

Here are just a few of the great pre-owned deals to be found now at Whisler Chevrolet:

2021 Jeep Wrangler: $32,229

2021 Chrysler Pacifica: $23,760

2019 Ford Ranger $30,819

2016 Chevy Cruze: $10,901

2018 Dodge Charger: $20,657

2019 Honda HR-V: $19,599

2021 GMC Terrain: $23,997

2021 Subaru Outback: $26,669

2022 Jeep Gladiator: $36,799

2022 Toyota RAV4: $28,919

2021 Jeep Cherokee: $21,799

2015 Mazda Mazda6: $15,099

The complete pre-owned inventory at Whisler Chevrolet can be found here: https://www.whislerchevy.com/VehicleSearchResults?search=preowned

