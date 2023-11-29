Whisler Chevrolet continues their giving tradition by helping kids in need have a better Christmas.

November 29, 2023

Now through December 7th, for every new or pre-owned vehicle sold at Whisler Chevrolet, they will purchase $100 worth of toys and donate them to the Toys For Kids program.

Now is the time to save on new 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 trucks. All 2023 models are marked down, plus have big incentives. You can save over $5,400 on some models. There are also special financing offers as well.

Customers can also save on a new SUV. During the Red Tag Sales Event, customers can save $1,500 on a 2024 Chevy Blazer, or $1,000 on a new Chevy Traverse or 2024 Chevy Equinox.

Whisler Chevrolet invites you to come in and treat yourself to a new Chevy vehicle, and at the same time, help make the holidays bright for kids in need. Whisler Chevrolet is located at 2200 Foothill Boulevard. Find them online at www.whislerchevy.com

