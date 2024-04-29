Whisler Chevrolet: Win a new Blackstone!

Win A New Blackstone From Whisler Chevrolet

Just in time for Summer, Whisler Chevrolet is giving away a Blackstone griddle. To enter, simply join their text list. You will not only be entered in this contest, but also will be eligible for future monthly drawings and prizes. No purchase necessary.

To enter, simply click on the link:

https://subscribe.podium.com/Whisler-Chevrolet-Company-2200-Foothill-Boulevard-Rock-Springs

You can receive a bonus entry, by liking Whisler Chevrolet on Facebook. Hurry! The Blackstone drawing will be held at 5pm on April 30th.

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any and all comments. If your business wants to advertise with Wyo4News, please contact our sales team here.)