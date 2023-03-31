White Pine Ski Resort thanks you for a great season!

White Pine Ski Resort’s season has officially come to an end, with a season snow total of 171″.

Their best months were December 2022 at 40″, January 2023 at 36”, and March 2023 at 35″ through March 27.

White Pine Wyoming thanks you for making it an incredible season on the slopes – have a wonderful summer!

SNOWFALL RESULTS:

Base: 30″

Fresh: 0″

48 Hours: 2″

7 Days: 15″

YTD: 171″

74 White Pine Road, Pinedale, WY 82941 (307) 367-6606 – https://whitepinewyoming.com/

Check out their Youtube Page at https://www.youtube.com/@whitepineresort2559

