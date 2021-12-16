WHS is hiring for an Engineering Manager

Established in 1967 as William H. Smith and Associates, now known by our clients and industry as WHS, has become an Engineering and Land Surveying company existing firmly on our accountability, professionalism, and expertise standing alongside and supporting our clients and the communities where we live and work.

WHS is seeking a highly motivated and talented Engineering Manager to be part of our growing team based out of our main office, located in Rock Springs, WY. Our Civil Engineering and Land Surveying team offers support for all public and private projects delivering civil engineering and surveying expertise for a wide range of municipal, commercial, oil/gas, and industrial clients. We have developed long-term client relationships, a great working environment, a balanced work/play/live culture, and offer excellent salaries and benefits.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Experience in leading and mentoring project engineers, surveyors, and technical team members for the successful development and delivery process on all civil engineering projects;

• Experience in the management of many engineering projects at once;

• Support marketing and business development departments for all engineering projects;

• Directing, preparing, and reviewing all aspects of the civil engineering work, including – layout, geometry, grading, drainage, water, sanitary sewer, storm sewer, and surfacing design;

• Directing, preparing, and reviewing hydrology/hydraulic stormwater modeling, hydraulic modeling of pipe networks, water, and sanitary sewer master plans, and engineering design reports;

• Directing, preparing, and reviewing of completed civil engineering packages including plans, details, supporting calculations, engineers cost estimates, schedules along with other miscellaneous items to facilitate agency review and final approval;

• And continuous monitoring of all project schedules, progress reports, budgets, objectives, staffing requirements, deliverables, and completion.

QUALIFICATIONS:

• Bachelor’s degree in civil engineering

• WY licensed Professional Civil Engineer

• 10 + years of Civil Consulting Engineering experience with at least two years at the Senior Engineer or manager level.

SKILLS:

• Possess a strong foundation of engineering design and project management skills;

• Excellent background and experience in all aspects of civil engineering including, dry and wet utilities, grading, earthwork, drainage, stormwater, geometric roadway, and surfacing design;

• Excellent background and experience in construction administration, construction management, execution, contracts, estimates, negotiation, pay estimates, and complete contract performance;

• Excellent background and experience working with government agencies involving all regulatory and permitting processes;

• Excellent background and experience on public and private projects, including but not limited to residential, commercial, industrial, and mixed-use developments as well as governmental projects, with the ability to coordinate the entire project effort, client interaction, and project management;

• Excellent communication skills for building relationships with clients, making presentations, running meetings, and mentoring team members;

• Strong computer, written, and verbal communication skills, including but not limited to, experience in using Civil 3D, AutoCAD, Microsoft Word, Microsoft Project, and Excel- GIS experience is a plus;

• Strong background and experience using water, sanitary sewer, and storm sewer modeling software.

For questions or to submit a resume and cover letter please email [email protected]

For more information, please click HERE.

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any, and all, comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)