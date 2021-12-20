Winter Promotion at Aspen Mountain Plumbing – PLUS: Meet Jake Reed

Aspen Mountain Plumbing would like to wish all residents of Rock Springs, WY, and Sweetwater County a happy holiday season.

The expert plumbing technicians at Aspen Mountain Plumbing are excited for the upcoming year and hope that everyone has an enjoyable time with their friends and family.

Winter Promotion: Free Basic Plumbing Inspection On Every Call

Aspen Mountain Plumbing, until January 31st, 2022, is offering a free basic plumbing inspection with every service call. This $579.00 service is being offered for free as a way of saying thanks to their valued customers. If you would like more information on any of the services offered by the plumbers at Aspen Mountain Plumbing, please don’t hesitate to contact them today.

Announcing Aspen Mountain Plumbing’s New Service Manager: Jake Reed

Raised in Lander Wyoming, Jake Reed found an opportunity in Rock Springs where he was welcomed by local plumbing expert and Aspen Mountain Plumbing founder, Lance Ball, who took him under his wing and showed him the ropes. Reed took the opportunity and ran with it providing exceptional plumbing services in Rock Springs and across Sweetwater County that has become accustomed to the Gold Leaf Standard that Aspen Mountain Plumbing delivers.

Reed says, “when Lance brought me into the office, I was a little nervous to be honest. He got straight to the point by telling me that he likes the way I’ve been performing and wanted to know if I was interested in the field manager position. And I immediately said yes.”

“Now that I’m Field Manager, I’m going to be doing a lot more training. I’ll be playing an important role in our Monday morning meetings. I’ll also be the first point of contact for our field technicians.”

Reed recalls his first few weeks with the company as being busy, challenging, but exciting.

“Working at Aspen Mountain Plumbing is super exciting. My plumbing experience is old school. I worked for companies that operate on pen and paper. Working with Lance is so much better. We are able to utilize our time much better and give the customer a better experience. For example, we are able to do everything from the touch of a button on our iPads. To think, before, at my previous employer, we would have to make 3 or 4 calls back and forth. With Aspen Mountain Plumbing everything is right there in front of both the customer and me.”

The future for Aspen Mountain Plumbing looks bright as they continue to recruit some of the best talents in the area.

“I can see the company growing,” says Reed. “We offer services that nobody else is doing. The quality of work that comes out of our plumbing company can not be matched. I love the way we, along with doing the work, help the customer understand what the problem is and how it happened. Customers really like that.”

Reed is the father of a 9-year-old who is currently in grade 3 here in Rock Springs, WY, and along with 4 step kids, he and his girlfriend have a full house. When he’s not busy with the little ones, Reed enjoys hunting, fishing, and being outdoors. His favorite spot in Sweetwater County and this might sound biased, is Aspen Mountain. A perfect fit for Aspen Mountain Plumbing’s new Field Manager.

